Opinion

Political climate at this point in time

Shahid Qidwai 11 Feb, 2022

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari is elated by the ‘fall of a PTI wicket’. This ‘loss of wicket’ is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify PTI senator Faisal Vawda in a dual nationality case.

According to the ECP, Vawda was found economical with the truth. The other main opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is no less jubilant over this development. What is, however, interesting to note is that prime minister Imran Khan has only stepped up criticism of opposition parties, describing their leaderships as “dacoits”.

These developments clearly reflect the state of current political climate or the aggregate mood and opinions of the Pakistani society at this point in time. All the political parties are required to promote integrity and confidence in the country’s political system at all cost in order to avert any real or perceived threat to the system.

Shahid Qidwai (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Faisal Vawda Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PTI ECP

Shahid Qidwai

