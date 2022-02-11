coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO chief, Taliban discuss ‘dire’ Afghan health crisis

AFP 11 Feb, 2022

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he had met with the Taliban’s health minister for talks on the “dire” health and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he met Qalander Ebad for talks on Tuesday.

Ebad is part of a Taliban delegation visiting Geneva for a week of talks with institutions and non-governmental agencies on humanitarian access and human rights, as Afghanistan’s new rulers expand their international engagement.

The hardline Islamist Taliban movement returned to power in Kabul in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan. Since then, Afghanistan has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging, while the halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in a country already devastated by decades of war.

Tedros had already met Ebad during his visit to Kabul in September 2021 in the wake of the Taliban takeover. “Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is continuing to put lives at risk,” Tedros said.

He said they discussed health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training the health workforce, in which women are central. “The acute need in Afghanistan is to deliver diagnostics to detect the Covid-19 virus, and in particular Omicron, as the number of cases is on the rise,” Tedros said.

The Taliban delegation, representing what it calls the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is in Switzerland at the invitation of Geneva Call, which works to protect civilians during conflict. The foundation is hosting a conference on Afghanistan behind closed doors from Monday to Friday, aimed at enhancing the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance in the country.

Tedros said the WHO was supporting the Covid-19 response in Afghanistan as well as its polio and measles immunisation campaigns. “We also discussed progress on girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” the UN health agency chief said.

“WHO calls on the international community to continue with dialogue to support the people of Afghanistan, so that we improve the health and well-being of all Afghan people.”

The Taliban delegation will also meet with Swiss and other European officials, plus the Red Cross during its visit — though Switzerland’s foreign ministry insisted its presence on Swiss soil did not constitute recognition of the government. The Geneva-based medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it too would hold talks with the delegation.

“MSF has been in contact with the IEA health ministry for several years, in the context of our medical activities in Afghanistan. We will meet with them during their stay in Geneva to discuss current medical needs and our plans,” a spokesman told AFP.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Taliban humanitarian crisis Afghan health crisis Qalander Ebad

Comments

Comments are closed.

WHO chief, Taliban discuss ‘dire’ Afghan health crisis

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories