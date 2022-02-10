BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Higher prices lift Coca-Cola, PepsiCo sales as they navigate cost inflation

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Price hikes helped Coca-Cola score higher quarterly earnings Thursday as the soda giant also cited an uptick in sales at North American restaurants, entertainment and sports venues while Covid-19 restrictions eased.

But Coca-Cola -- along with rival PepsiCo -- said rising costs could prove to be a headwind in 2022 even as both companies projected another year of organic sales growth.

Pepsi expects "commodity, transportation and labor costs inflation to persist," executives said in a statement. "We plan to mitigate the impact of these pressures with our revenue management capability and productivity initiatives."

Coca-Cola profits of $2.4 billion were up 66 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020 on a 10 percent rise in revenues to $9.5 billion.

Coca-Cola reported volume increases across its products, including sodas, juice and plant-based beverages, and sports drinks.

North American sales were boosted by a recovery in the fountain business with more consumers going out.

PepsiCo raises profit forecast as soda demand jumps, plans price increases

Results were pinched somewhat by an increase in marketing costs during the quarter. But higher pricing in three of four regions helped offset that impact.

The fourth-quarter performance of higher profit and sales "was driven by ongoing asynchronous recovery in many markets and the company's ability to better adapt to successive waves of the pandemic," Coca-Cola said.

The soda giant expects commodity price inflation to be in the "mid single-digit percentage" range in 2022.

Pepsi reported a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter profits to $1.3 billion on a 12.4 percent rise in revenues to $25.2 billion.

As with Coca-Cola, Pepsi's results were lifted in most regions by price hikes that helped offset a drag from higher transportation and commodity costs.

Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told CNBC the company is planning for "low double digit" cost inflation in 2022.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose 1.3 percent to $61.82 in pre-market trading, while Pepsi fell 1.3 percent to $169.75.

Coca Cola COVID 19 PepsiCo

Comments

1000 characters

Higher prices lift Coca-Cola, PepsiCo sales as they navigate cost inflation

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves jump by $1.61bn, now stand at $17.34bn

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Pakistan rejects India’s 'preposterous' comments on Pakistan-China joint statement

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Read more stories