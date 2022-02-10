coronavirus
Qureshi urges envoy Masood to help deepen Pak-US ties

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wednesday, said Pakistan desires broad-based and multidimensional relations with the United States and instructed the newly-appointed Ambassador to Washington Sardar Masood Khan to utilise his best abilities towards further enhancement of Pakistan-US relations.

Ambassador Masood, who is set to join his new diplomatic assignment in the US soon, called on Foreign Minister Qureshi at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take necessary guidelines before leaving for Washington.

While speaking to him, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan desires broad-based and multidimensional relations with the US, adding the government is pursuing trade diplomacy and economic agenda on priority for the Pakistan’s economic stability.

“I hope that Pakistan-US relations will further be strengthened with the appointment of a seasoned diplomat, having a vast experience like you,” Qureshi told the newly-appointed ambassador of Pakistan to the US.

The foreign minister also congratulated Masood on his appointment as ambassador to the United States and also emphasized the need to draw the world’s attention to the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan through economic diplomacy.

Masood thanked the foreign minister and assured that his instructions would be implemented effectively.

Earlier on February 5, the US government accepted appointment of Masood as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

