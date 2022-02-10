Vehicle tax evaders: 9,248 vehicles ‘checked’: minister

KARACHI: On the direction of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla, a total of 9,248 vehicles were checked across the province on the second day of the ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles.

According to the details a total of 9248 vehicles were checked on the second day of Excise Department’s road checking campaign out of which 2748 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2218 in Hyderabad and 790 in Sukkur, 1165 in Larkana, 1291 in Mirpurkhas and 1036 in Shaheed Benazirabad were checked.

During the road checking campaign 630 vehicles were impounded for various reasons while papers of 1015 vehicles were also confiscated.

A total of Rs 83.54 million tax was collected from these vehicles. In a statement, Sindh Minister for Excise, & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles would continue till February 18. Owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit taxes to avoid any untoward situation.