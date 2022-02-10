coronavirus
SAPM meets CEO at head office: PM ‘recognises’ JS Bank as ‘Best Private Sector Bank’

Press Release 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: JS Bank has been recognized by Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Best Private Sector Bank under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), the flagship programme of the Government of Pakistan. Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs visited the JS Bank head office to meet with Basir Shamsie, President & CEO-JS Bank and other senior management members to appreciate the bank’s past performance and plans for the future. With an aim to empower the nation’s youth for a sustainable tomorrow and build entrepreneurial spirit, the bank has to date, created over 5000 plus jobs through disbursement of more than 1500+ loans with a cumulative value of over PKR 5 billion.

Thanking the Prime Minister and Usman Dar for their appreciation, Basir Shamsie said: “As a responsible corporate entity, we work every day to make a positive grassroots impact on people’s lives by supporting economic growth. Under the guidance of the Government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan, we are continuing our journey towards building a better Pakistan”.

There continues to be significant potential in PMKJ-YES with value drivers coming from an inter-connected partnership ecosystem. Focused on transportation, dairy farming, technology, food, and other sectors, the programme incentivizes youth-led startups and has the potential to create real change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UsmanDar SAPM Imran Khan

