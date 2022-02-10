KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dost Steels Ltd # 03-02-2022 10-02-2022 10-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 17.50%(ii) 4-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 7.5%(i) 4-02-2022
Interloop Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 20%(i) 4-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200%(i) 7-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245%(i) 7-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40%(i) 7-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25%(i) 9-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5%(i) 9-02-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 150%(i) 10-02-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 200%(i) 10-02-2022
International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20%(i) 11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 9-02-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-02-2022 18-02-2022 20%(i) 14-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd 18-02-2022 22-02-2022 20%(i) 16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 50%(F) 11-02-2022 25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 NIL 25-02-2022
TPL Properties Ltd # 18-02-2022 25-02-2022 25-02-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-02-2022 26-02-2022 26-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21-02-2022 28-02-2022 NIL 28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 6%(F) 18-02-2022 28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23-02-2022 05-03-2022 02-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022
Pak E lektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R** 02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20%(F) 07-03-2022 15-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares **
Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *
