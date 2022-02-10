coronavirus
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dost Steels Ltd #                 03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                 10-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   17.50%(ii)    4-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   7.5%(i)       4-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                     08-02-2022   10-02-2022   20%(i)        4-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd                09-02-2022   11-02-2022   200%(i)       7-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                    09-02-2022   11-02-2022   245%(i)       7-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        09-02-2022   11-02-2022   40%(i)        7-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11-02-2022   15-02-2022   25%(i)        9-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   11-02-2022   15-02-2022   5%(i)         9-02-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-02-2022   16-02-2022   150%(i)       10-02-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-02-2022   16-02-2022   200%(i)       10-02-2022
International Steels Ltd          15-02-2022   17-02-2022   20%(i)        11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-02-2022   18-02-2022   75.9878% R    9-02-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        16-02-2022   18-02-2022   20%(i)        14-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-02-2022   22-02-2022
International Industries Ltd      18-02-2022   22-02-2022   20%(i)        16-02-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #               17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                 24-02-2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                 24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-02-2022   24-02-2022   NIL                           24-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15-02-2022   25-02-2022   50%(F)        11-02-2022      25-02-2022
The Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd                15-02-2022   25-02-2022   NIL                           25-02-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              18-02-2022   25-02-2022                                 25-02-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        20-02-2022   26-02-2022                                 26-02-2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21-02-2022   28-02-2022   NIL                           28-02-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22-02-2022   28-02-2022   6%(F)         18-02-2022      28-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-02-2022   28-02-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25-02-2022   03-03-2022                                 03-03-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23-02-2022   05-03-2022                                 02-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Pak E lektron Ltd                 04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R**                       02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20%(F)        07-03-2022      15-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55%(F)        07-03-2022      16-03-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Pref. Shares)                 09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70%(F)      07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)        11-03-2022      22-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)     17-03-2022      25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL           20-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)        20-04-2022      28-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares **

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

