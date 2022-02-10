KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Dost Steels Ltd # 03-02-2022 10-02-2022 10-02-2022 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 17.50%(ii) 4-02-2022 Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 7.5%(i) 4-02-2022 Interloop Ltd 08-02-2022 10-02-2022 20%(i) 4-02-2022 I.C.I Pakistan Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 200%(i) 7-02-2022 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 245%(i) 7-02-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 09-02-2022 11-02-2022 40%(i) 7-02-2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Samin Textiles Ltd # 09-02-2022 15-02-2022 15-02-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 25%(i) 9-02-2022 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 11-02-2022 15-02-2022 5%(i) 9-02-2022 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 150%(i) 10-02-2022 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-02-2022 16-02-2022 200%(i) 10-02-2022 International Steels Ltd 15-02-2022 17-02-2022 20%(i) 11-02-2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 11-02-2022 18-02-2022 75.9878% R 9-02-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 16-02-2022 18-02-2022 20%(i) 14-02-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-02-2022 22-02-2022 International Industries Ltd 18-02-2022 22-02-2022 20%(i) 16-02-2022 Arshad Energy Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022 Interloop Ltd # 17-02-2022 24-02-2022 24-02-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 18-02-2022 24-02-2022 NIL 24-02-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 50%(F) 11-02-2022 25-02-2022 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15-02-2022 25-02-2022 NIL 25-02-2022 TPL Properties Ltd # 18-02-2022 25-02-2022 25-02-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 20-02-2022 26-02-2022 26-02-2022 Shakarganj Ltd 21-02-2022 28-02-2022 NIL 28-02-2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 6%(F) 18-02-2022 28-02-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22-02-2022 28-02-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25-02-2022 03-03-2022 03-03-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba # 23-02-2022 05-03-2022 02-03-2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27-02-2022 06-03-2022 Pak E lektron Ltd 04-03-2022 11-03-2022 72% R** 02-03-2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 09-03-2022 15-03-2022 20%(F) 07-03-2022 15-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 55%(F) 07-03-2022 16-03-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares) 09-03-2022 16-03-2022 2.70%(F) 07-03-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10-03-2022 16-03-2022 NIL 16-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11-03-2022 17-03-2022 NIL 17-03-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15-03-2022 22-03-2022 60%(F) 11-03-2022 22-03-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19-03-2022 25-03-2022 46.50%(F) 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19-03-2022 29-03-2022 29-03-2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13-04-2022 20-04-2022 NIL 20-04-2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22-04-2022 28-04-2022 15%(F) 20-04-2022 28-04-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares **

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022