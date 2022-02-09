ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research APL (Attock Petroleum Limited) 343.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41%

APL – volumes churning growth

BR Research 09 Feb, 2022

All factors went in favor as Attock Petroleum Limited (PSX: APL) announced over three times increase in bottomline for the first six months of FY22 (1HFY22). The first half earnings were also supported massively by over six times increase in 2QFY22 profits.

The surge in earnings is interplay of key factors: volumetric sales, inventory gains and product margins amid rising petroleum product prices in the country. APL’s topline grew by 72 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22, while the revenue growth in 2QFY22 was 82 percent. The rise in revenue was due to rise in petroleum product prices as well as increase in volumes sold by the oil marketing company. APL’s sales volumes in 7MFY21 were seen growing by over 16 percent year-on-year led by retail fuels: petrol and diesel. The OMC’s financial performance in FY21 was also driven mostly by the fourth quarterly improvement led by the volumetric growth versus weak base of 4QFY20. .

While gross margins slipped slightly in 1QFY21, 1HFY22 gross margins were significantly up due to the gross margins of 2QFY22 primarily from inventory gains. APL’s other operating expenses saw a jump in 1HFY22, which adversely affected the bottomline. However, APL witnessed growth in finance income and finance cost in 2QFY22 due to higher policy rates and higher receivables.

The last quarter of FY21 started the recovery in volumes for the OMC sector including APL with a rebound in economic activity including car sales, industrial activity, and agriculture output, along with continued restrictions on cross-border smuggling. The trend has continued as volumes have continued to grow despite rising petroleum prices. Overall, is in a better position as the OMC was able to increase market share during the quarter.

petrol Attock Petroleum Limited APL OMC sector petroleum product prices

Comments

1000 characters

APL – volumes churning growth

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories