Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has been informed that wheat flour prices in Quetta remained higher as compared to other parts of the country; however, the prices of pulses except moong have increased in the country.

The weekly meeting of the NPMC to review the prices of the essential commodities presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was briefed by the Economic Adviser Finance Division about increase in weekly SPI by 1.35 percent contributed by 33 food items (1.30 percent) and 18 non-food items (0.05 percent).

After the meeting was told that wheat flour prices in Quetta remained on higher side as compared to other parts of the country, the finance minister directed the Balochistan Government to take concrete measures for bringing stability in the wheat flour prices by increasing its stock position and daily releases to the flour mills. The NPMC was also updated on the availability of stocks of wheat in the country.

The NPMC was informed that a marginal decline in the sugar prices has been witnessed last week.

The meeting directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in prices.

On prices of pulses in the country, the NPMC was informed that there was stability in the prices of moong, while other pulses have shown slight increase in prices. According to finance ministry, Finance Minister directed provincial authorities to control the hike in prices of pulses by keeping a check on hoardings and supply disruptions.

Secretary Ministry of industries and production updated the meeting on strategy to ensure fair prices of edible oil in market in coordination with provincial authorities against the edible oil manufacturers for undue price escalation.

The meeting directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to work out pattern of demand and supply of different varieties and brands of edible oil and take corrective measures to control undue price hike.

The NPMC was also briefed on the comparison of daily commodities’ prices in Pakistan with regional countries India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and maintained that prices of daily commodities in Pakistan are the lowest and Pakistan stood the best in the region in keeping a control on the prices of daily use commodities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022