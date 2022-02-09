ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP leader optimistic about Feb 27 ‘long march’ protest’s prospects

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party Punjab president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that the options of in-house change and the long march are available.

He was addressing a press conference along with General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtza. Rana Farooq Saeed, Aslam Gill, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Asif Raza Baig were present on the occasion.

Raja said that option of in-house change is the option for bringing change in the parliament while the option of long march is the option for bringing change outside the parliament.

He also said that the long march of February 27 will be historic as thousands of people who were fed up with inflation and unemployment will attend the long march. He said after the poor, the middle class, and the white-collar class is disappearing.

He further said that the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was a must for saving the country’s economy and agriculture as the “selected prime minister” was least concerned about the farmers’ plight.

He said that the people of Punjab will come out under the leadership of chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto.

Replying to a question regarding PTI gatherings, Raja Pervez said that they will see how much support they enjoy in government.

Former Prime Minister said that whenever PPP government came they gave jobs to the people as well as increased the pays of the government employees. In this situation, he said how PPP can be silent when people were dying of hunger. He said that the prices of petroleum products and electricity were at the highest level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

unemployment inflation Bilawal Bhutto Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PPP leader

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP leader optimistic about Feb 27 ‘long march’ protest’s prospects

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories