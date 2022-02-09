PPP leader optimistic about Feb 27 ‘long march’ protest’s prospects

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party Punjab president Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that the options of in-house change and the long march are available.

He was addressing a press conference along with General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtza. Rana Farooq Saeed, Aslam Gill, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami and Asif Raza Baig were present on the occasion.

Raja said that option of in-house change is the option for bringing change in the parliament while the option of long march is the option for bringing change outside the parliament.

He also said that the long march of February 27 will be historic as thousands of people who were fed up with inflation and unemployment will attend the long march. He said after the poor, the middle class, and the white-collar class is disappearing.

He further said that the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was a must for saving the country’s economy and agriculture as the “selected prime minister” was least concerned about the farmers’ plight.

He said that the people of Punjab will come out under the leadership of chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto.

Replying to a question regarding PTI gatherings, Raja Pervez said that they will see how much support they enjoy in government.

Former Prime Minister said that whenever PPP government came they gave jobs to the people as well as increased the pays of the government employees. In this situation, he said how PPP can be silent when people were dying of hunger. He said that the prices of petroleum products and electricity were at the highest level.

