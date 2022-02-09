PM to visit Faisalabad today

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Faisalabad today (Wednesday) to launch New Pakistan National Health Card Programme.

Tehsil Jaranwala is expected to be given district status on the occasion of Prime Minister’s visit to Faisalabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet the business community.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute health cards among the people of Faisalabad division in the next phase after issuing national health cards in different divisions of the province. All preparations have been completed for the reception of the Prime Minister from Faisalabad Airport to Agricultural University Faisalabad. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will receive the Prime Minister along with his federal and provincial chief ministers, administrative officers and police officials.

A ceremony for distribution of National Health Card will be held in the auditorium of Agricultural University.

