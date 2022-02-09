PPDWP approves six development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.3, 302.104 million.

These schemes were approved in the 60th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included rehabilitation, reconstruction, widening and improvement of road from Sahiwal to Sillanwali via Farooqa District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 878.528 million.

The approved development scheme also included rehabilitation and improvement of Bhakkar Bypass to Notak Bypass via Ratta, Mullanwali, Bhilmana, District Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 504.652 million.

The construction of double road to connect Sangla Hill Interchange with Tibba Shah Behlol, District Hafizabad, at the cost of Rs. 632.518 million and construction of road from Manjipur to Manga Pull, length 23.90 Km, District Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 521.377 million were also approved. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

