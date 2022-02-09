Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
09 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (February 8, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 07-02-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 19,900 180 20,080 20,080 NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs 21,327 193 21,520 21,520 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
