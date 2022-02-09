ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business-friendly environment: Buzdar says Punjab has set an example

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that that full support has been extended by the government to domestic and foreign investors while Punjab’s business-friendly environment has become an example for other provinces.

While talking to a delegation of the Tawan Group, CM said the Chief Minister’s Facilitation Cell has also been set up to facilitate investors, as the investment activities would boost job opportunities.

The delegation members appreciated the investment-friendly initiatives of the provincial government.

The chief secretary, secretary housing dept, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO PBIT, head of SMU and others were also present.

Talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, the Punjab CM said that no-confidence notion of the opposition, which had fled the resignations, would also fail.

“Some parties have already parted ways by mistrusting the opposition alliance; therefore, the scattered PDM should first care for its existence,” he said, adding: “The country is moving forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan but the opposition wants to put the country in reverse gear.”

Sindh Governor and CM Punjab discussed the country’s political situation and promotion of inter-provincial harmony. They also condemned the negative politics of the opposition.

Sindh Governor said that the hue and cry of the opposition would continue like this. The people have already expressed their distrust in the opposition and the frustrated opposition could not mislead the people, he further said.

Further, a meeting on the elevated expressway project was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office in which progress on different ongoing development projects of LDA in Lahore was reviewed.

The CM directed to start the project without delay as an elevated expressway would provide easy access to the commuters to reach the motorway. The elevated expressway would also reduce the traffic congestion on canal and Multan roads, he noted.

The CM maintained that such projects are necessary in view of the growing population as elevated expressway would reduce traffic congestion on busy roads by 65%. The ongoing Lahore projects should be completed within the stipulated time, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Ismail Usman Buzdar PDM Sindh Governor LDA

