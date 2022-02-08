Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging US reputation: IRNA

DUBAI: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in a rare direct criticism of US presidents, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

"These days, the US is being hit in ways it never computed. The two American presidents - the current and former heads of state - have joined hands to tarnish the image of the United States," Khamenei said without elaborating.

Iran calls removal of US sanctions its ‘red line’ for 2015 deal revival

Iran and the US resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-US President Donald Trump left in 2018.