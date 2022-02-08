ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

ADEN: The Saudi-led coalition has deployed newly formed units near Yemen's Marib where battles have abated, according to military and government sources, as the warring sides hold their positions in the fight for energy-rich areas that has led to the war's biggest escalation in years.

The Houthi movement last month responded to losses in Shabwa and Marib at the hand of Emirati-backed forces with unprecedented assaults on alliance member the United Arab Emirates, dealing a fresh blow to stalled peace efforts.

Marib is vital because it is the internationally recognised government's last stronghold in North Yemen, and the country's sole gas producing region with one of its largest oilfields.

Three military sources said the UAE-backed Giants Brigade, southern Salafi fighters, have halted their advance in Marib after penetrating a Houthi cordon around the main city and securing the route to oil-rich Shabwa in the south.

After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses

The coalition in January sent the Giants Brigade to main front lines after Houthi advances following years of stalemate, during which the UAE in 2019 largely reduced its presence.

Last week, the alliance deployed new units comprised of northern tribal and Salafi fighters, named the 'Happy Yemen Brigades', near Marib, two government sources said, in a restructuring of local forces battling the Shia Houthis.

The coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if the move paves the way for southern fighters to return to positions on the western coast, but it further weakens the hold of the Islah Party that had dominated pro-coalition units in Marib.

So far the new brigade has not entered Marib and is battling Houthi forces holding the Harad border crossing area between Yemen and Saudi Arabia that has been shut since 2015, when the coalition intervened in Yemen.

The war is multifaceted with factions under the coalition umbrella vying for power despite being united against the Houthis, who ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

Last month's escalation, which once again embroiled the UAE and saw a return of deadly coalition air strikes in Yemen, has renewed international focus on a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis.

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

The conflict is largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

United Arab Emirates MENA Saudi led coalition Yemen's Houthi movement Marib Shabwa UAE backed Giants Brigade Salafi fighters

Comments

1000 characters

Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces

PM, COAS arrive in Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack

Covid-19: Pakistan's daily cases count drops below 3,000

Yet another ‘finance bill’ on its way?

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

55% shares: UBL gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

49 convicted in India over deadly 2008 bomb attacks

Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Read more stories