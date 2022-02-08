Nissan raises profit outlook as cost cuts, weak yen boost profitability

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 17% to 210 billion yen ($1.82 billion) as cost cutting helped bolster profitability and the carmaker benefited from a weak yen.

The outlook is higher than a mean 194 billion yen profit based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Like other big global carmakers, Nissan has been forced to cut output, even as demand for cars in key markets such as China and the United States rebounds, because of a shortage of semiconductors and other components.

Those cuts, however, have prompted Nissan to squeeze costs and improve vehicle profitability because it no longer needs to offer large financial incentives in the US and other markets to persuade consumers to buy its cars.

Japan's No. 3 carmaker, maintained its global annual sales target of 3.8 million vehicles.

Operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31 almost doubled to 52.2 billion yen ($451.8 million), exceeding an average 35.8 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts, Refinitiv data shows.