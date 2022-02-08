CBOT corn may revisit Jan 31 high of $6.42-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may revisit its Jan. 31 high of $6.42-1/2 per bushel, as the fall from this level has been deeply reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the uptrend from $5.85-1/2.

The trend failed to extend above a key resistance at $6.40-3/4 in its first attempt.

It may succeed in its current attempt.

A break above $6.40-3/4 could open the way towards $6.61-3/4. Support is at $6.27-1/2, a break below which may cause a fall to $6.19-1/2.

On the daily chart, the uptrend from $5.62-1/2 is riding on a wave c which is supposed to extend to $6.49-1/4.

As long as corn remains above $6.28-3/4, the target of $6.49-1/4 will remain intact.

A break below $6.28-3/4 may open the way towards $6.16.

