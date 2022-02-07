ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

  • Detects 3,338 new cases during 24 hours
BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Monday that 3,338 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the lowest since January 12 when 3,019 positive cases were detected.

As per the data, 44,779 tests were conducted across the country. So far, 1,463,111 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pakistan since the pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio dropped down to 7.45%, while the number of active cases decreased to 89,192. During the last 24 hours, 38 people succumbed to the novel virus, taking the death toll to 29,516.

Sindh reports 863 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Currently, there are 1,684 critical coronavirus cases in the country.

Moreover, 4,905 people also recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,344,403.

The NCOC said that 1,842,955 doses were administered to the people during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 185,916,838.

"38% of total population and 56% of eligible population stand vaccinated!" NCOC tweeted.

