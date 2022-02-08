ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Australia names full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

AFP Updated 08 Feb, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia named a full-strength squad on Tuesday for its first Pakistan tour in 24 years, with spinners Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar drafted to back up their formidable pace attack.

Pat Cummins' side -- which recently lost coach Justin Langer in acrimonious circumstances -- are slated to play a three-Test series in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore from March 4.

Bowler Josh Hazelwood will be back in action after missing most of Australia's recent 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes.

Australia’s Dunk says cricket must come back to Pakistan

Scott Boland who thrilled fans with a stunning debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during that series -- including a spell that saw him take six wickets for seven runs -- has been retained.

But there will be more backup in the spin department for stalwart Nathan Lyon, who is joined by leg-spinner Swepson and left-hander Agar.

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also able to bowl spin, leaving the tourists with plenty of options if the subcontinental wickets start to turn.

It is Australia's first tour of Pakistan in almost a quarter-century.

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended following a terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan was forced to play their home international matches abroad -- mostly in the United Arab Emirates -- until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

For Australia, the tour will be a major Test of Cricket Australia's decision to push Langer out of the coaching role.

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim coach.

The Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

australia Karachi United Arab Emirates Nathan Lyon Justin Langer Pat Cummins Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia Ashes Ashton Agar Scott Boland Mitchell Swepson Josh Hazelwood

