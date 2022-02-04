ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By 28.4 (0.6%)
BR30 18,496 Increased By 13.1 (0.07%)
KSE100 46,060 Increased By 196.6 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,044 Increased By 88.8 (0.49%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

  • Schedule announced for three Tests, three ODIs and one Twenty20 game
Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: Australia confirmed their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years after receiving a go-ahead from governments of both the countries and the players' association, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

Australia, who last toured Pakistan in 1998, will play three Tests, an equal number of One-Day Internationals and one T20 match between March 4 and April 5.

"I would like to thank the PCB and both the Pakistan and Australian Governments for ensuring the tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams."

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

"We are pleased that the Cricket Australia Board has formally approved their side's five-week tour itinerary and confirmed that their best available players will visit Pakistan for the first time in 24 years," Hockley's Pakistani counterpart Faisal Hasnain said.

"This braces for a keenly-contested series, something that the fans will thoroughly enjoy and remember for a long time," added Hasnain, pointing to the teams' strong performance in recent times.

The tour begins on March 4 with the opening Test in Rawalpindi, which also hosts the entire white-ball leg of the series ending with a one-off T20 game on April 5.

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Test captain Pat Cummins was convinced most frontline Australia players would travel to Pakistan.

"I think we'll get close to a full-strength squad," Cummins told local media on Thursday.

Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action

"There is still a little bit of work to do. We have received a lot of information and it has been great. All the pre-tour security and bio-security work has been done and it's been fantastic." Itinerary:

March 4-8: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: 2nd Test, Karachi

March 21-25: 3rd Test, Lahore

March 29: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi

