ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Recorder Report Updated 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of Karachi Electric (KE) on Monday called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Secretary Power Syed Asif Hyder Shah to apprise them about critical issues being faced by the power utility.

Sources told Business Recorder that KE’s foreign investors, including Chairman of KE’s Board of Directors Shan Ashary, Mark Skelton and Khaqan Abdullah who represent the Saudi and Middle East based large investor groups that hold majority stake in K-Electric’s shares were part of the delegation.

This visit was a follow-up of a series of meetings held in March 2021 between Saudi tycoon Shaikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih - also the Managing Director of Aljomaih Holdings – and top-tier members of the Federal Government including Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and the then Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh among other important stakeholders. During the visit at that time, Hafeez Shaikh apprised stakeholders on the significant investment of almost $ 3.8 billion made by the company in the country since its privatization.

According to sources, while the Federal Government assured the KE investor of fullest support in resolving bottlenecks affecting KE’s transaction, progress on the resolution has not kept pace with the promises, forcing another delegation to visit for a follow-up on matters awaiting Government approvals.

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Among the issues pending resolution are the long-standing issue of huge payables and receivables between the utility and government entities which are affecting Shanghai Electric Power’s proposal to take a 66.4% controlling stake in K-Electric. However, despite reassurances given by the Prime Minister himself, no substantial progress appears to have been made in the last one year.

Well informed sources shared that the visiting delegation sought clarity on K-Electric’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) and Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) with the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) which remain unresolved despite protracted consultations and discussions between all stakeholders to finalize the drafts.

Additionally, the delegation also raised the issue of pending quarterly determinations and sought clarity on the status of KE’s Mid-Term Review which remained critical for its long-term financial planning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K ELECTRIC KE Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin KE’s Board of Directors

Comments

1000 characters

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories