Lata and Rafi

Lata Mangeshkar was a legend. Born nine decades ago she took to singing at a very young age. In her career spanning nearly eight decades she recorded more songs than the Beatles and The Rolling Stones combined. The songs she rendered in a number of Indian languages, particularly Urdu (Hindustani) gave her both fame and wealth.

It is interesting to note that Lata Mangeshkar sang the largest number of duets with Mohammad Rafi—400 duets together. Mohammad Rafi died three decades ago. He too was a legend. Lata Mangeshkar sang the maximum number of duets with Mohammad Rafi for music composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan. Almost all of them were superhit songs.

Sajid Khan (Lahore)

