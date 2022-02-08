ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
CM announces to establish two tehsils in Naushki

APP 08 Feb, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has announced to set up two tehsils and a sub-tehsil in Naushki district in order to address local issues.

Addressing a ceremony the other day, he said special instruction had been issued to Balochistan Chief Secretary for immediately rehabilitation of Nushki Teaching Hospital affected from recently attack of militants, adding, the 50-bed hospital at Nushki would be completed soon.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, Provincial ministers, Party leader Prince Baloch and a large number of workers attended the ceremony in which tribal leader Mir Aurangzaib Badeni announced to join Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The CM welcomed Mir Aurangzaib Badeni for joining BAP along with his colleagues, saying that the party would be strengthened by joining of Badeni because he has a strong candidate of his constituency and kept a large vote bank in the area.

The chief minister said that there was a need of creating Rakhshan Division since long and it was BAP which had taken this big decision. The creation of division was aimed to provide facilities to the people so that their problems could be resolved at divisional level, he added.

He said the provincial government would ensure early completion of all important and public projects in Nushki district.

