ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Separatist leader says full-scale war in east Ukraine could break out

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

DONETSK, (Ukraine): A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that full-scale war could break out there at any time and his forces might need to turn to Moscow for support.

Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, said there was a high likelihood of a war that would bring huge casualties, although it would be “madness” to embrace such a conflict.

“First of all we rely on ourselves, but we do not rule out that we will be forced to turn to Russia if Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, passes a certain line,” he told Reuters in an interview in his fortified office. Some 15,000 people have been killed since 2014 in fighting between the Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, according to the government in Kyiv.

Tensions have risen sharply since November, when Russia started massing a force of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of a much bigger war despite Moscow’s insistence it has no plan to invade.

Pushilin said the separatists had gaps in their weaponry when it came to electronic warfare, air defences and the ability to counter the Ukrainian army’s Turkish-made drones.

He said they were not in contact with Russia about providing weapons, but noted an “important statement” by a ruling party politician in the Russian parliament last month who said Moscow should supply certain types of arms to the separatists in Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk.

In a second Reuters interview, an influential commander in the breakaway region, Alexander Khodakovsky, urged Russia to send 30,000 soldiers to reinforce the separatists and operate new weapons systems he hoped Moscow would supply.

“CONSTANT THREAT”

Russia says the Ukraine conflict is a civil war in which it has no involvement, but senior Ukrainian government sources say Russia has deployed a military force of about 2,000 to support an estimated 35,000 separatists in the eastern Donbass region. “Russian forces have been waging war in Donbass for eight years,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. Pushilin declined to give a clear answer when asked about the likelihood or desirability of Russia recognising his breakaway territory as an independent state, as some deputies in the Russian parliament are urging President Vladimir Putin to do.

Russia Ukraine Denis Pushilin

Comments

Comments are closed.

Separatist leader says full-scale war in east Ukraine could break out

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories