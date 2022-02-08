Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
08 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 7, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
189,018,626 109,855,812 7,683,124,807 4,478,848,602
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 610,519,412 (450,371,101) 160,148,310
Local Individuals 5,802,978,618 (6,217,812,056) (414,833,438)
Local Corporates 2,637,894,351 (2,383,209,223) 254,685,128
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.