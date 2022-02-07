ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets mixed as US jobs data ramps up rate-hike bets

AFP 07 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Asian markets fluctuated in early trade on Monday as a forecast-busting US jobs report reinforced optimism that the world's top economy was well on the recovery track but also ramped up interest rate hike expectations.

The much-anticipated non-farm payrolls data on Friday saw the Labor Department sharply revise up the previous three months' readings, while also revealing a wage growth surge.

With all-important inflation reports this week tipped to show prices rising at a pace not seen for four decades, traders are becoming increasingly anguished about the US central bank's plans to bring them under control while being careful not to jeopardise the recovery.

There is mounting talk that officials will have to hike borrowing costs at least four times this year -- with some predicting as many as seven could be on the cards.

The move to tighter policies, which is likely to start in March, will bring an end to the era of ultra-cheap cash that has helped fuel a near two-year markets rally. And that has been acting as a hefty weight on stocks at the start of the year.

Asia stocks mixed as profit-taking, tech woes offset catch-up play

The Fed is in a difficult spot, "trying to manage the real economy where we see that hot inflation and the financial economy, which quivers every time we talk about rate rises", Karen Harris, of Bain & Co, told Bloomberg Television.

With the jobs reading showing the economy remained resilient in the face of the Omicron variant, supply chain snarls and surging prices, Wall Street mostly rose, helped by a thumping rise in Amazon.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed on a positive note, though the Dow dipped.

Asia was mixed in early exchanges. Shanghai led the gainers as investors returned from their week-long Lunar New Year break to play catch-up with a broadly strong week across world markets, while Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta were also in positive territory.

However, Hong Kong dropped after surging more than three percent Friday, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Manila also down.

Expectations that demand will continue to improve as the world economy reopens put further upward pressure on oil prices, with a cold snap in the United States and ongoing uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine standoff adding to the gains.

Brent briefly hit $94 for the first time since October 2014, and analysts have predicted the contract, as well as West Texas Intermediate, could top $100 soon, though signs of a breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks could help staunch the surge, observers said.

"Demand for petrol-based products is soaring, while OPEC and US shale supply remain constrained," Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, said. "Having Iran back in the supply mix would have a significant and lasting impact on oil prices.

It would likely stop the soaring price rally."

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 27,203.66 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 24,417.55

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.7 percent at 3,419.21

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $92.02 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $93.42 per barrel

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1429 from $1.1453 late Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3525 from $1.3527

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.29 yen from 115.21 yen

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 35,089.74 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,516.40 (close)

Asian markets tokyo stock asia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Asian markets mixed as US jobs data ramps up rate-hike bets

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories