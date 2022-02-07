ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research POL (Pakistan Oilfields Limited) 398.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91%

POL in 1HFY22

BR Research 07 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) announced its financial performance for 1HFY22 last week where its earrings were seen climbing by 64 percent year-on-year. The growth in the E&P giant’s earning stemmed from the growth in topline that mostly came from higher prices. FY22 has seen higher crude oil prices among other commodities. And this was expected to spur the upstream oil and gas sector’s earnings in1HFY22.

POL’s revenues grew by 35 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22 primarily due to 71 percent rise in crude oil realized prices. Along with that, currency depreciation of around 4 percent also aided topline growth. Revenues in 2QFY22 were up by 44 percent where oil prices were higher by 78-79 percent year-on-year during the period, while currency depreciation was up by 8 percent. On the production front, crude oil and gas flows were down by 10 percent year-on-year each in 2QFY22, while the same were also seen falling overall in 1HFY22.

There was also a hefty growth in exploration and prospecting expenditure - rising by 5 times in 1HFY22 versus 1HFY21 and by about 3 times in 2QFY22 due to increased seismic activity. Finance costs also escalated. However, other income witnessed a big jump by around 8 times both in 1HFY22 and 2QFY22 due to significant exchange gains along with higher income on bank deposits and investments.

1HFY22 performance for POL has been a mix of currency depreciation and oil prices, which raises the concern over the falling production of hydrocarbons, the impact of which could start showing once oil prices start easing.

commodities gas sector crude oil prices POL currency depreciation Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Comments

1000 characters

POL in 1HFY22

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Bilateral cooperation reviewed: PM discusses global issues with Xi

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

PM likely to visit Russia

Olympic diplomacy blitz nets Argentina for China’s Belt and Road

Pakistan, China agree to reactivate trilateral forum

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement

Read more stories