PM, Shehbaz pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar

Recorder Report 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tributes to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, saying the ‘Subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known.”

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the legendry singer, saying: “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar through a tweet.

“In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerized generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace,” he stated in a tweet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

