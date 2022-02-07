ICC formed to facilitate Muslim business communities across globe: Zeeshan

FAISALABAD: Board Secretary of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce (ICC) UK, Zeeshan Mian said that ICC has been constituted to facilitate Muslim business community across the globe that is currently facing discrimination by the mainstream business handlers.

During a meeting with Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he explained in detail the aims and objectives of this chamber.

He was critical of Islamophobia and said that Muslim buyers and sellers are being deprived of their rightful profit by the middleman. He said that this chamber will offer membership and facilitate them by eliminating the role of middleman.

He said that ICC is also contemplating to set up its own bank and E-platform on the pattern of Amazon. He said that ICC is a non-profit organisation which would have 350 members in its board.

He further said that 50-50 members would be drawn from each continent while each country may have its own office to get maximum benefits from this chamber.

He said that ICC will also arrange an exhibition which is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors. “Currently, this organisation is passing through its nestling phase,” he said and added that it would soon attain maturity to serve its members with maximum facilities.

Mehak Tariq Director, Rizwan Ali Editor ICC Gazette and Rahil Majid Board Member also introduced themselves and responded to the various questions.

Earlier Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI apprised them about Faisalabad and FCCI and said that it is the third largest industrial, commercial and business centre of Pakistan which is also second after Karachi in revenue generation.

He said that although textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad while other sectors are also growing at a much faster pace.

He said that Faisalabad is contributing 45 to 47 percent in total textile export of Pakistan while in overall exports its share is 22 to 23 percent.

He said that this city has the unique privilege to cater to 80 percent domestic clothing needs of Pakistan. He said that two globally compliant industrial estates are being developed in Faisalabad which also enjoy the status of special economic zones.

“Many foreign investors have already established their industrial units with a dominating majority of Chinese,” he said and added that many more hi-tech industrial units are in the pipeline and are expected to become operational within the next couple of years.

He congratulated Zeeshan Mian on the bold decision to establish ICC and said that he should upload demand and supply of various products for the benefit of its members.

“It would certainly encourage Muslim businessmen to finalise their bargaining deals without any intervention by middle man,” he said and added that FCCI was going to organise first Pakistan Economic Conference in Faisalabad from March 18 to 20. “It will identify the core issues confronted by the business community with a focus on technology transfer and enhanced exports.

He also quoted a joint venture launched by a Faisalabad based company with a Turkish counterpart. “Under this model local company will arrange finances while Turkish company will provide latest technology for the manufacturing of cheese which would be exported throughout the world,” he said and added that it is most feasible model and on the same pattern we could upgrade our industrial sector with latest technological interventions particularly for the value addition of agriculture, dairy and livestock products.

He said that Pakistan is basically an agrarian country and with abundance of raw material we could produce high value items for export purposes.

Later Muhammad Fazil Executive Member offered vote of thanks while President, Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Zeeshan Mian of ICC. Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh, Engineer Asim Munir, Tayyab Gillani and Sohail Butt were also present during this meeting.

