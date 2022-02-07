ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
PTI leader strongly reacted to PML-N leader’s Sindh visit

APP 07 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh strongly deplored the Muslim League (N) for neglecting Sindh province during its regime.

He said that during its rule the Mafia was rewarded here instead of the people of the province. The leader of the opposition while giving reaction to the visit of PML (N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Sindh and over his press conference, said that those who have destroyed Sindh are now the PML- N’s favorites.

He asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to tell the people when Nawaz Sharif was returning home to face his jail term. He said that as soon as Shahid Khaqan reached Sindh, the cassette had been changed and he could not see the darkest and worst period of the People’s party in the province.

Haleem Adil reminded him that the Muslim League members are now lying in front of those for whom they used to talk of dragging them on the streets and tearing their stomachs.

He alleged that the agents of the Sicilian mafia were talking about prosperity and development of the country and they were the one who had kept the nation’s looted money in the accounts of their servants for the purpose of money laundering.

Criticizing PML -N leadership, Haleem Adil said after losing power one of their leaders had become Nelson Mandela while others portray himself as Che Guevara.

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should announce the permanent leader of PML (N) before talking about others. Haleem said as long as there is a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP and PML (N) will continue to wander like this and mislead the innocent people.

Haleem Adil Sheikh Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sindh Assembly PMLN

