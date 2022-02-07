Sindh reports 863 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

KARACHI: At least 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,905, while 863 new cases emerged when 10,390 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,905 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,390 samples were tested which detected 863 cases that constituted 8.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,665,014 tests have been conducted against which 549,421 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 500,454 patients have recovered, including 582 overnight.

The CM said that currently 41,062 patients were under treatment; of them 40,614 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centres and 403 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 360 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 863 new cases 467 have been detected from Karachi. As per district-wise statistics, 178 cases were reported from South Karachi. Hyderabad reported 140 cases, East Karachi 101 cases, Korangi 99, West Karachi 29, Dadu and Sujawal 24 each, Thatta and Sanghar 22 each, TM Khan 21, Badin 20, Matiari 17, Nawabshah 16, Mirpurkhas and Naushero Feroz 15 each, Jamshoro 11, Tharparkar 10, Malir and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Larkana and Umerkot 7 each, Khairpur 2 and Sukkur reported one new Covid case.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours 615,153 Covid vaccines have been given. Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while giving information about the situation of Omicron said that 48 more samples were tested which detected 41 cases. All these 41 Omicron cases have been reported from Karachi.

