Khalabat Industrial Estate: SIDB retrieves unutilised land

PESHAWAR: Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carried out an operation and retrieved unutilised industrial land at the Small Industrial Estate Khalabat in the Haripur district of the Hazara division, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan.

Deputy Managing Director SIDB, Noman Fayyaz and Sahibzada Naseem Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Akbar supervised the operation to reclaim the land from the illegal occupiers at the Khalabat Small Industrial Estate.

Heavy machinery was used and the walls erected around several industrial were demolished while blocks attached to vacant buildings were also sealed.

The industrial estate at Khalabat was established in the year 1974 to set up industries in the area to provide employment to the local people. But a considerable portion of the land allotted was not used for the purpose for a long time, which prompted the SIDB to launch an operation in collaboration with the local administration to evict the occupiers. A spokesman of the board said, the main objective of this operation was rehabilitation and industrialisation of Small Industrial Estate at Khalabat, adding that such operations will be extended to other industrial estates as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022