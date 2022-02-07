PANAH, MPs discuss how to create disease-free society

PESHAWAR: Accompanied by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) general secretary and director (Operations) Sana Ullah Ghumman, food policy program consultant Munawwar Hussain, and coordinator Panah women’s wing Rohi Hashmi, PANAH delegation held important meetings with Members of Parliament Zal Huma, Nusrat Wahid, Munawara Baloch, Abida Raja, Altaf Baig and others.

Mutual discussions were held for the prevention of diseases and their causative agents, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the Members of Parliament Sana Ullah Ghumman, PANAH general secretary said PANAH has been educating the people about diseases for 38 years.

So that people can be protected from diseases. In addition to awareness, the public works with legislators to present their proposals and support to make health policies more effective.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that the cases of heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes in NCDs are gradually increasing.

One of the main reasons for this is the unhealthy ingredients in the diet, of which sugar sweetened beverages (SSB) are one of the major causes.

Researchers around the world have shown in their research that if the consumption of something decreases then the Tax should be increased. More than fifty countries around the world have increased the tax on sugary drinks, but we are among the lagging countries. We urge the respectable members of Parliament to make our voices.

Play your part in taking immediate steps to protect the people from diseases, so that a disease free society can be formed.

