ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PANAH, MPs discuss how to create disease-free society

Recorder Report 07 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Accompanied by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) general secretary and director (Operations) Sana Ullah Ghumman, food policy program consultant Munawwar Hussain, and coordinator Panah women’s wing Rohi Hashmi, PANAH delegation held important meetings with Members of Parliament Zal Huma, Nusrat Wahid, Munawara Baloch, Abida Raja, Altaf Baig and others.

Mutual discussions were held for the prevention of diseases and their causative agents, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the Members of Parliament Sana Ullah Ghumman, PANAH general secretary said PANAH has been educating the people about diseases for 38 years.

So that people can be protected from diseases. In addition to awareness, the public works with legislators to present their proposals and support to make health policies more effective.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that the cases of heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes in NCDs are gradually increasing.

One of the main reasons for this is the unhealthy ingredients in the diet, of which sugar sweetened beverages (SSB) are one of the major causes.

Researchers around the world have shown in their research that if the consumption of something decreases then the Tax should be increased. More than fifty countries around the world have increased the tax on sugary drinks, but we are among the lagging countries. We urge the respectable members of Parliament to make our voices.

Play your part in taking immediate steps to protect the people from diseases, so that a disease free society can be formed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman food policy program Munawwar Hussain

Comments

Comments are closed.

PANAH, MPs discuss how to create disease-free society

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Bilateral cooperation reviewed: PM discusses global issues with Xi

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

PM likely to visit Russia

Olympic diplomacy blitz nets Argentina for China’s Belt and Road

Pakistan, China agree to reactivate trilateral forum

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with ‘Queen Camilla’ announcement

Read more stories