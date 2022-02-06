ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says opposition campaign to oust govt will fail
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Feb, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday downplayed the opposition’s call to use all options to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that their rallies do not pose a threat to the government.

“These people say they will send our government home, but they will surely fail,” Rashid said while talking to reporters in Islamabad.

The minister said that the opposition parties were welcome to bring a no-confidence motion, adding that even their combined push will not achieve anything.

PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

Talking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's absence from Saturday's meeting between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he said Maulana was removed from the huddle like "a fly from milk."

"Maulana can try all he wants but the PPP and PML-N will not resign from the assemblies," Rashid claimed.

On Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and agreed to use all options to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference along with Bilawal and other opposition leaders, Shehbaz said that all political parties were united over the issue of the current government's removal.

Shehbaz, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said that PPP's leadership had shared its recommendations to formulate a joint strategy against the government. "These suggestions will be discussed at the PDM's platform in the coming days," he said.

Without revealing the suggestions shared by the PPP leadership, Shehbaz said that all options, including the no-confidence motion, will be considered.

Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Shaikh Rashid Ahmed

