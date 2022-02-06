Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday downplayed the opposition’s call to use all options to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that their rallies do not pose a threat to the government.

“These people say they will send our government home, but they will surely fail,” Rashid said while talking to reporters in Islamabad.

The minister said that the opposition parties were welcome to bring a no-confidence motion, adding that even their combined push will not achieve anything.

PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

Talking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's absence from Saturday's meeting between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he said Maulana was removed from the huddle like "a fly from milk."

"Maulana can try all he wants but the PPP and PML-N will not resign from the assemblies," Rashid claimed.

On Saturday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and agreed to use all options to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference along with Bilawal and other opposition leaders, Shehbaz said that all political parties were united over the issue of the current government's removal.

Shehbaz, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said that PPP's leadership had shared its recommendations to formulate a joint strategy against the government. "These suggestions will be discussed at the PDM's platform in the coming days," he said.

Without revealing the suggestions shared by the PPP leadership, Shehbaz said that all options, including the no-confidence motion, will be considered.