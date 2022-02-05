PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and agreed to use all options to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference along with Bilawal and other opposition leaders, Shehbaz said that all political parties are united over the issue of the current government's removal.

Shehbaz, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said that PPP's leadership has shared its recommendations to formulate a joint strategy against the government. "These suggestions will be discussed at the PDM's platform in the coming days," he said.

Without revealing the suggestions shared by the PPP leadership, Shehbaz said that all options, including the no-confidence motion, will be considered.

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz

However, he didn't explain if the PPP will become part of the opposition alliance again.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said that his party will consider all options to get rid of the PTI's government.

"Political parties have differences of opinions, but consensus can be developed through dialogue and close coordination," he said.

"Our [opposition] close working relationship and coordination will be a threat to the government."

"We have to cast out Imran if we want to save Pakistan," he added.

He appreciated Shehbaz by saying that the "leader of the opposition has been working tirelessly to bring together opposition parties and deserves credit for it."

Earlier, the PPP leaders arrived at Shehbaz's Model Town residence and were greeted by him, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

"Sharif along with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz received the former president and Bilawal," the PML-N shared in a Twitter post.

Bilawal and Zardari expressed well wishes for Nawaz Sharif's health and also inquired about Shehbaz, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the PPP Twitter handle said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP has announced a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to go ahead with its rally against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).