ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

  • Shehbaz, Bilawal say both parties are united over the issue of the current government's removal
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Feb, 2022
PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and agreed to use all options to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Addressing a press conference along with Bilawal and other opposition leaders, Shehbaz said that all political parties are united over the issue of the current government's removal.

Shehbaz, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said that PPP's leadership has shared its recommendations to formulate a joint strategy against the government. "These suggestions will be discussed at the PDM's platform in the coming days," he said.

Without revealing the suggestions shared by the PPP leadership, Shehbaz said that all options, including the no-confidence motion, will be considered.

Bilawal speaks to Shehbaz

However, he didn't explain if the PPP will become part of the opposition alliance again.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said that his party will consider all options to get rid of the PTI's government.

"Political parties have differences of opinions, but consensus can be developed through dialogue and close coordination," he said.

"Our [opposition] close working relationship and coordination will be a threat to the government."

"We have to cast out Imran if we want to save Pakistan," he added.

He appreciated Shehbaz by saying that the "leader of the opposition has been working tirelessly to bring together opposition parties and deserves credit for it."

Earlier, the PPP leaders arrived at Shehbaz's Model Town residence and were greeted by him, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

"Sharif along with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz received the former president and Bilawal," the PML-N shared in a Twitter post.

Bilawal and Zardari expressed well wishes for Nawaz Sharif's health and also inquired about Shehbaz, who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the PPP Twitter handle said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP has announced a long march against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27 while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to go ahead with its rally against rising inflation on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Shehbaz Sharif PPP Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

PPP, PML-N leaders agree to use all options to oust PTI's govt

Shaukat Tarin sees rupee strengthening after IMF approval

PM to hold meetings with China's mining, housing giants in Beijing: Fawad Chaudhry

India arrests journalist in IIJOK for 'anti-national' posts

Pakistan committed to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for self-determination: PM

Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, other areas

Increased COVID cases at Beijing Games no reason for concern, organisers say

Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Read more stories