Masood Khan appointed as envoy to US

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Saturday that the US government conveyed its agreement to the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as ambassador of Pakistan to the United States.

In statement issued here, the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that Ambassador Khan is a seasoned diplomat who has served Pakistan with distinction and honour.

He said that Khan would assume his responsibilities in Washington DC in due course of time.

Masood’s agreement was sent by the Foreign Office in November after Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated him as ambassador to the US.

