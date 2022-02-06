Modi’s fascist policies failed to crush Kashmiris’ resistance spirit: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the fascist policies of Narendra Modi regime had failed to crush the spirit of Kashmiri resistance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a tweet on the occasion of Kashmir Day, he emphasised that Pakistan stood united with its Kashmiri brethren and was committed to the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Urging the world to take notice of grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, the premier highlighted that India had committed “crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocidal acts” in Kashmir and had perpetuated the “threat of forced demographic change”, all of which was in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

PM Khan reiterated that it was the international community’s responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite in Kashmir.

“The world must not ignore the plight of the people of IIOJK and their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state’s draconian military occupation,” he said.

On the occasion of Kashmir Day, President Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris, saying the entire nation stood with Kashmiris.

“It is our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their valiant struggle to secure freedom from oppression and illegal occupation,” he said.

The head of state highlighted that over 900,000 Indian occupation forces had turned IIOJK into an open prison.

“India was using state terrorism against Kashmiris including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, staged encounters and search operations.”

“For more than seven decades, IIOJK has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of continuing Indian campaign of brutalisation which has used every inhuman tactic and draconian laws to perpetuate the illegal occupation IIOJK,” he tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022