KARACHI: This is to make a correction in a news story published in Business Recorder on February 03, 2022 titled “Jan oil sales rise 19pc to 1.8m tons YoY”.

The news story mistakenly quoted that the market share of APL deteriorated from four percent in January 2021 to 1.6 percent in January 2022.

The abovementioned figure pertains to Hascol Petroleum and not Attock Petroleum.

