SSGC clarifies

KARACHI: This is with reference to the news items related to actions taken by SSGC against industrial units involved in unfair and unethical practices.

It has been erroneously mentioned in some sections of the media that a fine has been imposed as a pre-condition for reconnection of disconnected industrial customers.

It must, however, be clarified and recapped that SSGC has started reconnecting gas to industrial units who are meeting following four conditions and no fine/ penalty is being imposed:

All gas supplies in addition to sanctioned load to be billed on RLNG Tariff.

All court stay orders to be withdrawn and an undertaking to be provided by the industries for withdrawal and payment of OGRA Notified Tariff from the date of price increase.

All installed heavy suction boosters to be removed immediately. Provision of an undertaking to SSGC that as per signed agreements, all Captive Power connections every year will operate on alternate fuel arrangements during the three winter months i.e., December, January and February.

