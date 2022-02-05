Clearance operation in Panjgur still in progress: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has said that clearance operation in Panjgur and its adjoining areas was still in progress, adding that nine terrorists were killed in Noshki.

Talking to media, in the district secretariat of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriyati), Pakistan here on Friday, he said that operation of security forces against terrorists was going in Noshki, Panjgur and other areas of Balochistan province, adding that nine terrorists had been killed in Noshki while operation in Panjgur and its adjoining areas was still in progress, therefore, after the completion of clearance operation in Panjgur and its adjoining areas, it could be ascertained as to how many terrorists had been killed in Panjgur.

Bizenjo said, “Now there is no “No Go Area” in Balochistan”, adding that owing to the sacrifices of security forces, Balochistan was more peaceful than the past, adding that those who were vitiating peace of the province were not at all sincere with Balochistan. He remarked, “Either external or internal elements involved in terrorist acts in the province will be dealt with strictly by our security forces”.