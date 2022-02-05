Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
05 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 4, 2022).
====================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================================
MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 15,000 82.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 82.00
Zafar Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 36.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 36.50
M/s. Ktrade Securities National Refinery 975 275.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 975 275.10
RAH Sec. NetSol Technologies 20,000 104.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 104.90
EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 1,460 89.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,460 89.65
Habib Metro.Fin. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 45,000 88.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 88.11
====================================================================================================
Total Turnover 82,935
====================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.