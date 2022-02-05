KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 4, 2022).

==================================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================================== MRA Sec. D.G.Cement 15,000 82.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 82.00 Zafar Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 36.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 36.50 M/s. Ktrade Securities National Refinery 975 275.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 975 275.10 RAH Sec. NetSol Technologies 20,000 104.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 104.90 EFG Hermes Oil & Gas Dev. 1,460 89.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,460 89.65 Habib Metro.Fin. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 45,000 88.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 88.11 ==================================================================================================== Total Turnover 82,935 ====================================================================================================

