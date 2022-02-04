ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Russia says it is still studying US response to security demands

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry is still studying the US response to Moscow's security demands and will brief President Vladimir Putin once it has done so, Interfax news agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday.

Moscow, which has built up military forces near Ukraine, is trying to extract security guarantees from the West including a promise that NATO will never admit Kyiv and that the military alliance will not expand further.

The United States has rejected that, but said it is ready to talk about arms control and confidence-building measures.

