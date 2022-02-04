ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan

PM Imran reiterates importance of CPEC during China visit

  • Prime minister says CPEC's early-harvest projects have transformed Pakistan's economic landscape
BR Web Desk 04 Feb, 2022
PM Imran reiterates importance of CPEC during China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a high-level trip to China, reiterated that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is delivering tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan and China.

The PM held a virtual meeting with He Lifeng, Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC) and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on Friday, read a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The prime minister is on a four-day visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership.

PM Khan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Special Assistant on CPEC Khalid Mansoor.

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Khan noted that CPEC's early-harvest projects have transformed Pakistan's economic landscape laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

The premier vowed to continue efforts to achieve Gwadar's potential as a hub of regional commerce and industry and prioritize preparatory work on the ML-I and other key energy projects, read the statement.

In his remarks on the occasion, the chairman of the Chinese commission noted that China has become Pakistan's largest investment and trade partner in last seven years and both sides are keen to maintain the momentum of overall economic and trade ties in future as well.

Expressing China's readiness to assist Pakistan in the areas of industrialisation, agricultural modernization, science, technology and socio-economic development, the chairman of the Chinese Commission said all relevant Chinese institutions would continue their efforts to encourage Chinese public and private enterprises for investment in CPEC projects.

CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects that are under construction throughout Pakistan and is a vital cog of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Meanwhile, during the meeting, both sides welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Coop between the Board of Investment (BOI) and the NDRC which would, inter alia, facilitate the relocation of China’s industrial units to CPEC SEZs and accelerate investment from China amd elsewhere.

Both sides also signed minutes of the 6th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Gwadar which was held on December 30, 2021.

The minutes were signed by Umar and Ning Jizhe, the Vice-Chairman of NDRC.

China Pakistan CPEC Imran Khan BRI PM Khan PM Imran khan visit to China

