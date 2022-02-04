ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
GGGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
GGL 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.57%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.22%)
TPL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-6.63%)
TPLP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.22%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.85%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,732 Increased By 16.7 (0.35%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 13.8 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,980 Increased By 116.8 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,013 Increased By 58.5 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Freestyle skiing-Aussie champion Camplin says skiers more than ready for Beijing

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU: Australian Alisa Camplin, who won gold at the 2002 Winter Games and bronze at Turin, said on Friday the new generation of skiers are prepared and more than ready to compete at the Beijing Olympics.

Camplin, who retired from aerial skiing after competing in the 2006 Games, is in Beijing as the deputy chef de mission for the Australian 2022 team.

Asked at a news conference if she had any advice for the Aussie aerial skiers competing in Beijing, Camplin said she was there to support them in the background and felt the athletes had done everything they can to prepare.

"What they do day in and day out and what got them to be here, what enabled them to achieve the performances that put them on the world standing they hold today, they don't need to do anything other than that," Camplin said.

"They have everything they need in them, in their bodies, their heads, their experience and they just need to do their normal."

Australia has a particularly successful track record in aerials, which sees skiers soar to perform complex flips and stunts after jumping off a steep snowy slope.

Beijing Games see 21 new COVID cases on Feb 3 vs 55 a day earlier

Danielle Scott, 31, said it was a privilege to be from a team with such a storied history. Scott has said that Camplin was one of her heroes that got her inspired to take up the sport.

"It's definitely pretty special to be following in the footsteps of great success, that gives us an amount of confidence too, you know, seeing what they've done to get here and what we need to do," Scott said.

Beijing Olympics Winter Games Alisa Camplin

Comments

1000 characters

Freestyle skiing-Aussie champion Camplin says skiers more than ready for Beijing

Tarin derives strength from IMF tranche

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Exchange companies, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Read more stories