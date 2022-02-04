5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Pakistan reported another 6,377 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation's Centre (NCOC) data showed.

During the last 24 hours, 64,121 tests were carried out across the country, taking the total number of tests to 25,258,723. So far, 1,448,663 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio was recorded at 9.94%, while there are 101,858 active cases. As per the NCOC, there are 1,618 critical cases, while the death toll has increased to 29,420.

In terms of Covid-19 deaths, Punjab remains the worst-hit province with 13,219 deaths followed by Sindh with 7,869 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 6,031 deaths, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 983 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 761 deaths, Balochistan with 368 deaths, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 189 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

Country reports 42 more Covid-19 deaths

The country also saw 4,566 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 1,317,385.