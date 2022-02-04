First community park of Korangi industrial area inaugurated

KARACHI: Minister of Local Government Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the first community park of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and GFS Builders and Developers in Korangi.

Talking to media, he said that the establishment of the park in collaboration with KATI and GFS Builders is a good step towards beautification of the city which is highly appreciated. He said that a green Karachi is the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Assuring full cooperation from the Sindh government, he said that wherever there is health, development and tree planting, the Government of Sindh will support them. However, in his message, Patron-in-Chief of KATI S M Muneer, said that the concept of Community Park should be adopted in other industrial areas of the country as well, which would provide better facilities to the localities and industrialists. He thanked the Sindh government for its cooperation with KATI.

KATI President Salman Aslam welcomed GFS Builders CEO Irfan Wahid to the ceremony and said that community park is an important milestone for industries belonging to Korangi. Member National Assembly Moazzam Qureshi, Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman Kalwar, Patron-in-Chief KATI SM Muneer, CEO of KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Former Presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, Danish Khan, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Sheikh Umer Rehan, Fazal Jalil and many other members of KATI were present.

KITI CEO Zubair Chhaya said that KATI is always striving to serve the industrial area, and in this regard full support is being provided by Sindh government. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also provided Rs 105 Crore for the development projects of the industrial area, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022