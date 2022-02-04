Pakistan
Bank holiday
04 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Saturday, February 5, 2022, on the occasion of “Kashmir Day”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
