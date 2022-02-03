ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
GM Ventures invests in EV advanced battery startup Soelect

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

General Motors Co is among the investors in a North Carolina startup developing fast-charging lithium-metal batteries for future electric vehicles, the companies said Thursday.

Two-year-old Soelect announced a Series A raise of $11 million from GM Ventures, KTB Network and Lotte Ventures, an affiliate of Korea's Lotte Chemical.

Based in Greensboro, Soelect was founded in 2018 by Jin Cho, a 25-year battery veteran who has worked previously with LG, Samsung and Johnson Controls.

Cho said Soelect has more than 20 customers, mostly in the automotive industry.

GM's interest in Soelect dovetails with its previous investment in and strategic partnership with Massachusetts battery startup SES, which is scheduled to go public this year.

GM and SES, a 10-year-old spinout from MIT, have been jointly developing lithium-metal batteries since 2015, according to the battery maker.

GM's $7 billion investment intensifies EV battle with Ford, Tesla

EV batteries with lithium-metal anodes hold the promise of storing more energy -- thus providing longer range between charges for EVs -- as well as the ability to charge much faster than vehicles equipped current lithium-ion batteries that typically use graphite or silicon-rich anodes.

Spokesman Darryll Harrison said GM's investment in Soelect "complements" the automaker's partnership with SES and "further expands our efforts to accelerate the advancement of battery chemistries."

Harrison said Soelect's lithium-metal technology "could serve as an enabler for both future lithium-metal and solid-state EV battery anode designs."

SES, also known as SolidEnergy Systems, also has drawn investment from automakers Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Geely Automobile and SAIC Motor, as well as battery makers LG and SK, according to investor website PitchBook.

General Motors Co

