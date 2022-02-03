‘Alien Card’ must be renamed ‘Pakistan Green Card’: NA body

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee unanimously proposed on Wednesday to change the name of “alien card” with Pakistan Green Card (PGC) – especially for Beharis and Bengalis residing in Pakistan – and decided to move an amendment in this regard.

A meeting of Coordination Committee, chaired by deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, agreed that the name alien card should be replaced by Pakistan Green Card.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that public representatives have basic duties to resolve immediately the issues faced by common man.

He said that the issue of digitally impounding CNIC need to be taken on an urgent basis especially at district level committee.

He also said that cultural norms and values be held in perspective, while establishing NADRA centres across the country.

The committee also directed the NADRA to establish its centres at tehsils and subdivision level all over the country.

The committee also appreciated the performance of the NADRA in projects of succession certificates and increasing number of NADRA facilitation centres in Pakistani consulates.

The matter of non-functioning of district level committee was discussed in detail and it was proposed that public representatives should be taken onboard and meetings of DLCs be held fortnightly.

The committee decided to have presentation regarding Citizenship Act 1951 from DG Passport in its next meeting.

While appreciating the initiative of succession certificate by the NADRA, the committee desired that this practice may be emulated across the country.

The committee also appreciated the effort of NADRA chairman to introduce a new software for processing the request of NICOP online through taking pictures of fingertips

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik told the committee that the NADRA has so far registered 120 million Pakistani citizens over the age of 18, which constitutes 96 percent of the total population.

More Pakistani nationals have been registered, compared to 83 percent in Balochistan, he said, adding 87 new centres have been set up across the country during last six months and 17 new centres have been set up exclusively for female staff to increase female registration.

He said that 507 NADRA centres have been established across the country, while authority would be set up more offices in the remaining tehsils by the end of this year.

He said that the NADRA launched “Pak ID” mobile app in August 2021 through which 75,000 Pakistani citizens used this to renew their identity card without visiting the NADRA office. With this process, the NADRA made it possible to obtain biometrics through smartphones and thus, the process of biometric testing was also successfully completed.

He said that the NADRA had set up its offices in 22 different embassies around the world in the last six months, which will provide its services to overseas Pakistanis.

Along with 788 NADRA offices, he added, 96 new mobile registration vans have also been added during this period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022